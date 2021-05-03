SHOCKING video captures the moment an Astra driver almost collides with another car after speeding on to the motorway and failing to check their blind spot.

The close call was captured on the A64 outside York, Yorkshire last Sunday on the dash cam of Tony Owens.

In the dashcam clip, Tony, who is from Leeds, can be seen travelling down the busy motorway at around 68mph while driving in the right hand lane.

As Tony passes a slip road, a red Vauxhall Astra can be seen driving along to join the motorway to his left.

The Astra driver gives a quick glance to his mirrors however fails to check his blind spot and almost collides with Tony as he cuts across the lane at over 70mph.

The cars are only centimetres apart as Tony slams on the brakes and swerves to avoid the Astra, causing him to almost collide with the central reservation.

Tony can then be heard shouting: “You f**** k**head.”

The Astra driver then speeds off ahead as the dash cam clip comes to an end.

Tony uploaded the shocking footage to Facebook later on the same day: “WK09 CON wins my k***head of the day.

“Well done sir!!! Nearly forced me into the central reservation.”

Since Tony shared his footage, social media users have slammed the Astra driver for their reckless manoeuvre.

One user said: “W*****.”

Another posted: “Wow that’s dangerous, I would report this to the police and then to their insurance!”

While another commented: “Pretty much standard driving now.”