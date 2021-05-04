800 “perfect pooches” have applied for their new job as bed testers

The interior specialists who make the dog beds have had over 800 entries already and are expecting more than 1,000 by the end of this week.

With the closing date just over a week away, Hillarys could even expect to see nearly 2,000 entries in total.

However, only five of these dogs will get the job.

The successful applicants receive a dog bed for their pooch and £100 in cash for allowing their puppy to participate.

The team has released some of the entries they have had so far, so dog owners can have a glimpse at some of the competition they will be up against if looking to apply.

Charlie, Jed, Ludo, Reggie, Tootz and Winnie are all in the running for the canine roles

A dog bed will be sent to each of the successful candidates in the fabric of their choice.

The owners are required to give feedback on how often their dog uses the bed, along with appearance and comfort details.

All dog owners have to do to audition their pet for the role is to fill out a form, giving their name, email, pet’s name, Instagram handle (if the dog has one), and (most importantly) a cute photo of their dog.

Lucy Askew, the spokesperson for www.Hillarys.co.uk, commented: “It is great to see so many people sending in cute photos of their dogs.

“It will be a hard decision choosing, but at least we can pick five dogs for the job and not just one.

“Potential applicants have just under two weeks to get their photos in to be in with a chance of their pooch becoming an Official Hillary’s Dog Bed Tester and getting £100 for themselves!

“The more photos we have the harder it will be, but we love looking at them so keep them coming!”

If you think your dog is could be a bed tester. You have until 23:59 on the 12th May 2021 to apply by visiting https://www.hillarys.co.uk/static/dog-bed-tester/ and filling in the online application form.