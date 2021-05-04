Collection of colourists to feature at Scottish art sale

AN Important collection of paintings are set to go on sale next week at a Scottish art show.

A selection of paintings by the world-famous Scottish Colourists Samuel Peploe, George Leslie Hunter, Francis Cadell and J.D Fergusson will all feature at the event.

Located in Edinburgh, Bonhams will host the event which have paintings with estimations ranging from £30,000 up to £180,000.

They include pictures from a fine private collection of Scottish Art led by Peploe’s still Life with Tureen and Fruit.

Peploe’s compositions were carefully planned and executed, creating the dialogue between object and space for which he and his fellow Colourists were renowned.

The painting Still Life and Fruit is estimated at £120,000-180,000.

The photo call for these select pieces takes place this coming Monday, with buyers getting a chance to see the pieces before they go on sale.

The photo call will take place inside with social distancing measures in place.

The photo call will be held at 22 Queen Street on Monday 10th May at 10:00am with the sale commencing at the same venue on Thursday the 13th at 11:00am.