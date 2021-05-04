A STUDY suggests the effect of the pandemic in exacerbating economic inequalities could affect voter turn-out at the election.

University of Aberdeen’s Centre for European Labour Market Research has assessed data to examine the relationship between inequality and political participation.

The new research suggests that if economic inequality affects who votes, then election outcomes may produce a biased sample of preferences towards those who vote, namely the higher rungs of the income distribution.

Professor Ioannis Theodossiou and Dr. Alexandros Zangelidis from the University of Aberdeen lead the research.

Prof. Theodossiou said: “Evidence suggests that the impact of Covid-19 on lower- and middle- incomes is that it is pushing people further into poverty thus exacerbating pre-existing economic inequalities.

“The slowdown of economic activity intensified by the lockdown restrictions has not affected in the same way all individuals and households.

“More vulnerable socio-economic groups such as the young, manual workers, those on low incomes and the self-employed are those hit the hardest.

“Our study has revealed that there is a self-reinforcing mechanism between economic inequality and electoral participation.

“This is a vicious circle where higher income inequality leads to lower electoral participation, which in turn leads to even further economic disparities.

“With the upcoming Scottish elections, one key question that arises is whether the Covid 19 pandemic produced inequality will affect voting participation.”

Dr Zangelidis said: “Greater income inequality alienates and discourages people from engaging with common affairs, thus leading to lower political participation.

“Over the last three decades there has been a notable increase in economic inequality accompanied by a decline in political participation in many advanced countries.

“The evidence suggests that although wider participation in parliamentary elections reduces economic inequality, a more disperse distribution of income has an adverse effect on electoral participation.

“Our empirical results imply that there is an interrelationship where economic inequality leads to lower political participation, which subsequently leads to greater inequality.

“Given what we know about the impact of Covid 19 in deepening these existing inequalities in both the UK and Scotland, it suggests voter participation is likely to be affected at future elections.

“What we don’t yet know is the time-frame in which we are likely to see this effect and so on Thursday one key question will be whether Covid 19-related economic inequalities in Scotland discourage people from voting.”