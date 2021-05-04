First Scottish craft beer company to accept Cryptocurrency payments

CRYPTOCURRENCY will now be accepted by a craft beer company in what is said to be a first for Scottish craft beer.

Aberdeen based OGV Taproom will now take cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin.

The move to accept the electronic currency comes as the the firm believe it will form part of the future financial system.

OGV Taproom launched last year during lockdown with “Rig Pig” and a range of craft ales dedicated to the energy sector.

The business was created during Covid-19 initially to prevent job losses at OGV Energy and has quickly developed a following and is now creating new jobs in the area.

Managing Director, Kenny Dooley said: “Having discovered the popularity of craft ale beers and breweries in the energy hubs across the world and the sense of togetherness that it brought to the people who drank there, the light bulb went off for us and we thought we could replicate this for the energy community too and bring some excitement and good fun into the process.”

It was through the growth and development of OGV Energy, that the directors and staff members decided to augment their brand offering to include a craft ale business and premises.

Operations Director, Daniel Hyland also commented: “Lockdown has allowed us all to find a sense of clarity, not just to us as a company but to the wider business community in general.

“Over the last 12 months, since learning about blockchain technology and its adaption within the energy sector, it has become clear to me that it will form part of the future financial system.

“Bitcoin is the best performing financial asset of all time, bar none and will be a store of value that most blue-chip companies will have included on their balance sheet and retail investors will include as part of their investment portfolio.”

OGV Taproom will soon have 16 beers available and more in the tank as they look to open their first taproom in Bridge place, Aberdeen in June, pending Scottish government clarifications.

The taproom will consist of a number of firsts for the city and encompass a number of new ways to buy and order drinks, interactive games as well as an events space, where they hope to showcase local musicians, comedians and host client nights for some of their customers from the energy sector as well as a space for local community groups to utilise for free.