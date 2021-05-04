Because of this people were more inclined to make their living space more comfortable.
Money that would perhaps otherwise have been spent on holidays, eating out, or entertainment is being invested in home renovation projects.
According to the construction firm, the top three most popular home renovation projects in 2021 are:
1. The home office to inspire remote workers
Lockdown saw thousands of people hastily set up a makeshift home office area in their bedroom or kitchen.
This is as more businesses have now decided to make a permanent switch to remote working.
Some homeowners have made their office with a relatively simple garage conversion.
2. The kitchen that brings the restaurant experience home
With bars and restaurants closed, people have been spending more time cooking and dining at home.
Te firm claim it has also made many people eager to come together and enjoy a meal, so many are planning ahead for when they can welcome friends and family to join them.
Revere Contracts reported a marked increase in the number of homeowners knocking down internal walls to create an open-plan kitchen-diner, whilst many others have decided to extend their kitchen out into their garden to create more space.
3. The guest bedroom to welcome back friends and family
When the current restrictions are lifted, many people will want their extended family to visit and stay.
There has therefore been a big increase in the number of home extensions, to create an extra bedroom to accommodate future guests.
Commenting on the latest figures, Revere Contracts Managing Director Iain Martin says: ‘We predicted there may be an increased demand for renovations after Lockdown but the sheer volume of enquiries that have come through this quarter has been unbelievable.
“After being cooped up together for so long, many growing families have come to the realisation that their current home just isn’t working for them.
“But the speed at which properties are selling and the amount they are exceeding the Home Report value has understandably put many off moving.
“So instead, they’ve been looking into ways of adding space to their current properties”.