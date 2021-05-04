Home owners choosing to renovate homes more during 2021 due to pandemic

Maja Grantham
THE number of inquiries relating to home extensions and renovations soared dramatically within the first quarter of 2021 according to new figures by a construction firm.
With people spending more time at home due to the pandemic, it is thought this is why record numbers of people renovated their homes in 2021.
The new figures were released by Edinburgh construction company, Revere Contracts.
(Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash)
(Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash) Home improvements, such as an extension, can add as much as 20% to the value of a property.
With schools, offices, restaurants, and gyms closed for large parts of last year, many Edinburgh residents realised their homes needed to be adapted to accommodate a new way of living.

Because of this people were more inclined to make their living space more comfortable.

Money that would perhaps otherwise have been spent on holidays, eating out, or entertainment is being invested in home renovation projects.

In fact, the number of projects undertaken by Revere Contracts within the first quarter of this year has risen by an impressive 216% in comparison to the same time last year.

According to the construction firm, the top three most popular home renovation projects in 2021 are:

1. The home office to inspire remote workers

Home Office - property and construction News Scotland
According to research by Revere Contracts the home office has been the most popular home renovation in 2021.

Lockdown saw thousands of people hastily set up a makeshift home office area in their bedroom or kitchen.

This is as more businesses have now decided to make a permanent switch to remote working.

Some homeowners have made their office with a relatively simple garage conversion.

Others have benefited from a new garden studio or an extension at the back of their property.

2. The kitchen that brings the restaurant experience home

Home renovations - property and construction News Scotland
Many people have decided to make their kitchen more comfortable and restaurant-like. This has lead to many more people having their kitchen renovated which has made it the second most popular home renovation in 2021.

With bars and restaurants closed, people have been spending more time cooking and dining at home.

Te firm claim it has also made many people eager to come together and enjoy a meal, so many are planning ahead for when they can welcome friends and family to join them.

Revere Contracts reported a marked increase in the number of homeowners knocking down internal walls to create an open-plan kitchen-diner, whilst many others have decided to extend their kitchen out into their garden to create more space.

3. The guest bedroom to welcome back friends and family

Home renovations - property and construction News Scotland
Many people have decided to welcome friends and family back with a new spare bedroom. A new room has been the third most popular home renovation in 2021 according to Revere Contracts.

When the current restrictions are lifted, many people will want their extended family to visit and stay.

There has therefore been a big increase in the number of home extensions, to create an extra bedroom to accommodate future guests.

Commenting on the latest figures, Revere Contracts Managing Director Iain Martin says: ‘We predicted there may be an increased demand for renovations after Lockdown but the sheer volume of enquiries that have come through this quarter has been unbelievable.

“After being cooped up together for so long, many growing families have come to the realisation that their current home just isn’t working for them.

“But the speed at which properties are selling and the amount they are exceeding the Home Report value has understandably put many off moving.

“So instead, they’ve been looking into ways of adding space to their current properties”.

