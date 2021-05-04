THE number of inquiries relating to home extensions and renovations soared dramatically within the first quarter of 2021 according to new figures by a construction firm.

With people spending more time at home due to the pandemic, it is thought this is why record numbers of people renovated their homes in 2021.

The new figures were released by Edinburgh construction company, Revere Contracts

With schools, offices, restaurants, and gyms closed for large parts of last year, many Edinburgh residents realised their homes needed to be adapted to accommodate a new way of living.

Because of this people were more inclined to make their living space more comfortable. Money that would perhaps otherwise have been spent on holidays, eating out, or entertainment is being invested in home renovation projects.

In fact, the number of projects undertaken by Revere Contracts within the first quarter of this year has risen by an impressive 216% in comparison to the same time last year.

According to the construction firm, the top three most popular home renovation projects in 2021 are: 1. The home office to inspire remote workers Lockdown saw thousands of people hastily set up a makeshift home office area in their bedroom or kitchen. This is as more businesses have now decided to make a permanent switch to remote working. Some homeowners have made their office with a relatively simple garage conversion.

Others have benefited from a new garden studio or an extension at the back of their property.