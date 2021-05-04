Taxi that swerved to avoid cat ends up on top of car

BIZARRE images captured by police show how a taxi driver ended up on top of another car after apparently swerving to avoid a cat.

Cops from Derbyshire Police attended the scene in Long Eaton, Derbyshire in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Images taken by officers who attended the scene show the red Toyota taxi perched precariously on the side of an orange Jeep.

The underside of the taxi is visible due to the fact that the car is up on its two wheels.

According to officers at the scene, the driver had swerved to avoid colliding with a cat and somehow ended up on top of the Jeep.

Derbyshire Police shared the images to their social media account @ErewashResponse yesterday.

The force captioned their post: “Early hours of this morning.

“Nothing on the roads, Taxi driver swerves to avoid hitting a cat and ends up parking on top of a jeep.

“Impressive. No injuries. Details exchanged.”

Police then added the hashtag #YouCantParkThereSir to the bottom of their post also.

Since they shared the pictures of the bizarre situation, social media users have been left baffled at the taxi driver.

@kaye_louise1986 posted: “I’d check his phone to see when he was last on it – something smells a bit fishy!”

@Tonywilson21 commented: “Cat?? Yeah if he says so.”

@austenblackmore said: “CATastrophic accident and a not so purrfect landing.”