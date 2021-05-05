TODAY, a major cinema chain has announced the reopening of all its Scottish venues, with tickets available to pre-book now.

From Monday, May 17, film fans can look forward to all of Vue’s Scottish venues reopening.

The same day will also see Vue open the doors of its brand new Big Screen Entertainment venue in Glasgow’s popular St Enoch Centre for the first time.

The cinema will create around forty new jobs as part of the St Enoch Centre’s £40 million investment in retail offering for Scotland’s biggest city.

Vue Glasgow St Enoch will feature nine screens, each equipped with Sony 4k digital projection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, as well as three of the screens at the venue will also be 3D.

All seats across every screen at the new site will feature ‘The Recliner’ leather seats so guests can watch the latest Big Screen Entertainment in comfort.

As well as the new cinema in St Enoch, all of Vue’s Scottish sites across Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow Fort, Hamilton, Livingston, Edinburgh Omni, and Edinburgh Ocean Terminal will open on May 17, with tickets available now from myvue.com .

Gill Ivatt, Area Manager for Scotland, said: “In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

“After the best part of a year at home, we know that families and entertainment fans across Scotland are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story.

“We are also hugely excited to welcome film fans in Glasgow to our new St Enoch venue.

“We’re committed to the long-term future of cinema, so we are thrilled to open our new site in the heart of Glasgow city centre.”

People are looking forward to the tale of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, from Friday 21 May.

James Corden will play Peter, who must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be after his family goes searching for him, alongside his on-screen family and friends played by Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo and Elizabeth Debicki.

For those in need of something more thrilling, a selection of blockbuster horror films are also screening including A Quiet Place Part II.

And in June, Anthony Hopkins’ second and record-breaking Oscar-winning performance in The Father will be available on the big screen, in which Hopkins portrays a man’s battle to make sense of his circumstances whilst dealing with dementia.

Over the rest of the year, entertainment fans can look forward to a spectacular array of Hollywood blockbusters, with three years’ worth of new releases coming to the big screen.

In the next 18 months, films such as No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Fast & Furious 9 will be available in the cinema.

A selection of event cinema will also be available, completing a content line-up for all tastes.

Football fans will be thrilled to know that both the Champions League and Europa League finals will be screening at select venues in partnership with BT Sport, as well as the long-awaited documentary on football manager, Alex Ferguson, in Sir Alex: Never Give In.

The return of kids favourite Hey Duggee also means there are big-screen events for everyone.

Film-goers can rest assured that they can still sit back, relax, and get lost in stories as safely as possible, with physically distanced seating aided by improved online booking, enhanced cleaning, reduced touchpoints throughout all venues, as well as enhanced ventilation systems.