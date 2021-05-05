Go Big and Go Home: First Time Buyers opting for Larger Homes in West Lothian

DEMAND for larger homes from first time buyers has led to a surge in the sales of four- and five-bedroom homes at a West Lothian development.

From 2019 and 2021, Dundas Estates has seen a 30% increase in first time buyers opting for larger family homes at its flagship Uphall Station Village development in West Lothian, citing more space and bigger budgets.

Heather Birrell, Sales Manager with Livingston-based Dundas Estates, believes the trend is down to buyers being able to save more money during lockdown.

She said: “The trend in first time buyers buying larger properties is something we haven’t seen before. It’s definitely unusual.

“I’d attribute it to people being able to save more during the pandemic and being able to afford more than they usually would.

“Buying bigger for your first home enables space for a family without needing to upsize. The additional rooms can be also used as office space as more people continue to work from home.

“One of our main priorities at Dundas Estates is to provide excellent quality, affordable homes.

“These first-time buyers clearly have longevity in mind and will hopefully spend many happy years in our properties.”

The first-time buyer trend at Uphall Station Village is representative of wider savings trends spurred by the pandemic.

A 2021 report published by the House of Commons Library reported that the household savings ratio (household savings as a proportion of household disposable income) increased from 9.6% in Q1 2020 to 29.1% in Q2 of 2020, a record high since the series began in 1987. Deposits in bank accounts increased by £44.6 billion in Q2 2020.

Uphall Station Village is a small, family-friendly community near Livingston which boasts a quiet neighbourhood and connectivity with nearby towns, cities and countryside.

There are a number of primary and secondary schools in the local area, making it an ideal development for first time buyers and families.

The Dundas development, consisting a total of 266 homes, launched from two Eileen Kesson designed showhomes in spring 2018.

Uphall Station has a range of seven 4/5 bedroom properties available across the development, including the newly launched three story ‘Maitland’.

