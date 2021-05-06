Staying Safe in the UK: Here’s What You Need to Know

The UK is a popular destination for expats due to its diversity, history, and culture. However, like any country in the world, you still have to be careful and watch out for yourself. While it may be in the top 50 safest places to live (according to the Global Peace Index), crimes still occur.

Below, we are going to be talking about how you can stay safe in the UK by looking at six different significant areas. Let’s get started.

Transportation

Most transport in the UK is safe to use. However, you want to make sure that you keep updated with the times that they run. You don’t want to be left alone at night in an unfamiliar area. If you do happen to miss the last bus/train/tram, you can find a taxi. However, always make sure that it is registered and never give out personal information to the driver.

Medical

There is no shortage of medical services in the UK, so if you need assistance or a prescription, you should be able to find a doctor or hospital near you by doing a quick google search. However, it’s still wise to have some type of insurance so that you don’t end up falling into financial hardship. Check out health insurance in UK for more information.

Emergency Services

Locating the local emergency services is one of the first things you should do if you plan on moving to the UK. This way, you are prepared for any situation. Some important phone numbers to remember include:

– Emergency Contact Number: 999

– Emergency (Silent Solution): 999 + 55

– Non-Emergency Contact Number: 101

– Samaritans: 116 123

– Global Emergency Number: 112

Laws

In the UK, in order to both drink alcohol and buy tobacco, you must be over the age of 18. It is also illegal to carry drugs or weapons with you, and the penalties for doing such can be very severe. If you plan on driving, you must have a valid license. Even if you have one issued from your home country, there are certain restrictions, including how long you can drive with it. Follow the rules (even the bizarre laws), and do some research in advance to avoid falling into trouble.

Work

The UK is a very diverse country full of people from all over the world. Discrimination and harassment are not tolerated, especially in the workplace. There are also many laws regarding fair pay, leave, and entitlements. Make sure that you are aware of them, and contact the appropriate authorities if you feel that you are being mistreated.

Safety

Just like any country, there are specific safety tips that you should always follow. Here are a few to keep in mind:

– Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

– Always keep your mobile phone with you.

– Have keys ready before you reach your car and accommodation.

– Avoid wearing headphones and concentrate on your surroundings.

– Plan your route before you leave your destination.