A Scottish University is the first in the UK to hire a Publisher in Residence from the second biggest publishing company in the UK.

Edinburgh Napier University has announce the appointment of Rosie Howie from Hodder Gibson as its new Publisher in Residence.

The appointment and resulting collaboration will facilitate industry-specific learning opportunities for MSc Publishing students.

A publisher in residence is there to help students and faculty become aware of what publishers are looking for increasing the chance of their manuscripts being published.

This allows them to develop concepts and research into business-critical opportunities which will have a commercial impact.

The newly-appointed Publisher in Residence will be intricately involved in the MSc Publishing programme.

Ms Howie will be delivering bespoke masterclasses, assisting with placement and research opportunities, sharing their experiences, and, critically, helping to mentor, inspire and support students and academics.

Since graduating from Napier in 2012, she has carved a career in the industry, predominantly in Educational Publishing, where she has particular expertise.

During her remarkable trajectory, Rosie worked at Edinburgh University Press, Waterstones, and Bright Red Publishing before moving to Hodder Gibson.

In addition, Ms Howie was involved in the rejuvenation of the Society of Young Publishers, Scotland branch – an organisation that exists to support and mentor young people interested in a career in Publishing.

Ms Howie said: “A decade after graduating from the MSc Publishing course at Edinburgh Napier University, it is a privilege and delight to take up this exciting opportunity to be their Publisher in Residence. It feels like I have come full circle.

“It is an honour to give back to the course, and to work with such a dedicated team of staff and inspiring group of students.

“I hope to provide useful insight into the industry and offer training in a range of publishing skills.

“I am also looking forward to learning from the staff and students at the university, especially through research collaboration opportunities.

“Speaking with the students over the course of the last few months has given me real hope for the future leadership of the publishing industry in Scotland and internationally.”

MSc Publishing has a reputation for innovation and vision, and this appointment speaks to the nature of Publishing education at Edinburgh Napier.

Edinburgh Napier’s Avril Gray, Associate Professor in Publishing, Programme Leader of MSc Publishing and Director of Merchiston Publishing, said: “Rosie will bring invaluable insight and experience, to the benefit of our staff and students.

“We are excited to work alongside such a respected publishing professional, someone who has demonstrated she cares for the opportunities of young people entering the industry.

“I personally look forward to a collaboration which will forge even closer connections with industry to the benefit of our very vocational – and successful – Publishing Masters programme.

“Rosie’s knowledge and experience will not only energise and inspire activity across the programme but also help enhance the critical commercial practices that underpin our teaching.

“We have very strong links to industry and an incredible network of alumni, so to be able to work with Rosie will be inspirational for our students and hugely enriching on so many levels.”

Dr Diane Maclean, Dean of the School of Arts & Creative Industries at Edinburgh Napier, said: “I’m delighted that this new position, the first of its kind in the UK, has been announced.

“Our Publishing team continually spearheads new developments to ensure that Edinburgh Napier remains the place to come and study Publishing.

“I have no doubt that our new Publisher in Residence will be an exciting addition to the team.”