Dramatic images show aftermath of Hawker Sea Fury aircraft crash

DRAMATIC images show the aftermath of a historic Hawker Sea Fury aircraft crash.

The Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service attended the crash last week after the aircraft crashed close to RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset.

Two pilots were taken to hospital after being forced to make a “precautionary forced landing” after the aircraft suffered an engine failure during a routine training flight.

The dramatic images show the historic naval aircraft overturned in a field with a bright light illuminating the aircraft against a clear night sky.

Both the wings and propeller of the plane have become completely separated from the main body of the aerial fighting aircraft.

One image shows the yellow nose of the plane lying on its own in an opened field.

Attached to the yellow nose are twisted metal propellers which have yellow tips and scratches all over.

Another image shows the upturned body of the plane lying entirely separated behind what was once the craft’s wings.

A strong light is shining from the tail of the plane and makes for a striking image when highlighting the destruction lying in front.

The Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service posted images of the crash to Facebook on Wednesday (5 MAY) writing: “On the 28th April at 1630 the RAF Valley MRT were notified of an aircraft crash involving a Hawker Sea Fury T.20.

“The aircraft had crashed 1km South East of RNAS Yeovilton during a landing approach.

“19 troops of the RAF Valley MRT mobilised quickly and deployed within one hour of the notification.

“During the drive from Anglesey to RNAS Yeovilton it had been confirmed that both pilots were safe.

“This incident demonstrates the capability of the RAF Mountain Rescue Service, continuing to deploy within 1 hour to taskings in support of their primary role – Aircraft Post Crash Management.”

The post now holds over 500 likes, with over 70 comments from Facebook users who were impressed by the rescue services work.

Ian Bache wrote: “Great work well done to all.”

Tim Barnes said: “That’ll take a lot of glue to fix.

“Well done to all involved.”

Simon Underwood replied: “Nice easy one Troops, with no fatalities.”

Julian Taff Roberts commented: “Great job as usual by the troops.”

Dave Dopey Grabham also wrote: “ Great shots of a very sad sight.”

The Hawker Sea Fury is a British fighter aircraft, used by the Royal Navy that was developed during World War Two.

However, the plane wasn’t used by naval pilots until two years after the war had finished, yet still solidified itself as one of the fastest propeller-driven fighters ever built.

The Hawker Sea Fury was also the last propeller-driven aircraft to serve with the Royal Navy.