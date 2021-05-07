“I love them all so much” Care home goes viral with Nathan Evans shanty

A CARE home has created a heartwarming video showing elderly residents dancing along to Scottish postman Nathan Evan’s sea shanty hit.

Ashworth Grange Care Home in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire posted the clip on TikTok yesterday – gaining more than 30,000 views in one day.

The adorable clip shows several residents of the car home bopping around while dressed as pirates while Wellerman is played.

An elderly gentleman is shown sitting in a large yellow armchair wearing a red bandana, eye patch, pirate hat while he taps his metal tankard on the seat.

Another resident then comes into shot wearing a navy jumper and pirate hat as he merrily stamps his feet to the tune.

A female resident then appears, gleefully swaying her drink around to number one hit.

The camera then shows another resident sitting on his armchair looking out the window with his telescope.

A bowl of sugar, a single tea bag and a bottle of rum slide across the table as the lyrics “Soon may the Wellerman come, to bring us sugar and tea and rum” belt out.

The residents continue to dance around, many with their walking frames, until the TikTok video ends.

The video has been viewed over 30,000 times since being posted on the video sharing app yesterday.

More than 5,000 viewers have liked the clip, while hundreds of fans have left comments.

Sharon Culver said: “These are all adorable and would be so proud if they were my grandparents.”

Vicky Louise said: “I love them all so much, more care homes like this are needed.”

Lesley-Anne Steele added: “Brilliant. You always bring a smile to my face.

“Keep up with the great work. Sending best wishes from Fife.”

Nathan Evans, From Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, went viral in 2020 when he got a record deal after releasing the Wellerman as a single.

Since launching their account just two weeks ago, residents at the 64 bed care home have amassed over 58,000 followers, receiving a combined total of over 982,000 likes across their videos.

Residents were overwhelmed to find out that one of their TikTok’s to hit song ‘Cheap Thrills’ by Sia has received over 4 million views, 620,000 likes and 16,000 comments.

Another video recreating Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ racked up an impressive 1.8 million views.