Scots hillwalker captures stunning drone footage of Isle of Skye

A SCOTS hillwalker has captured stunning drone footage on top of the infamous Cuillin Ridge on the Isle of Skye.

Julian Megicks captured the incredible footage of Sgurr a Mhadaidh and Sgurr a Ghreadaidh in the Isle of Skye last month.

The incredible footage shows the 59-year-old and his friends Angus MacDonald and Ronnie Anderson looking minute while surrounded by the rocky Scottish mountains.

The light blue sky can be seen to transition almost seamlessly into the slightly darker blue shade of the ocean in the distance.

The jaw dropping dramatic scenes are filled with ridged grey rock whilst small snow patches still remain near the peaks of the surrounding mountains.

Either side of the ridge where Julian is standing shows the sheer drop which plummets thousands of feet below.

Julian posted the incredible footage to Facebook last month writing: “Sgùrr a Mhadaidh (3,012ft) & Sgùrr a Ghreadaidh (3,192ft) Munro’s with Angus MacDonald and Ronnie Anderson

“Music sung by Isbel MacAskill and Calum Kennedy…

“Thanks again lads!”

Julian’s post has now collected dozens of likes and comments with Facebook users impressed by the outstanding video.

Anne Morrison Beaton wrote: “What a fantastic video Julian!

“Well done everyone and great soundtrack too.”

Iris Stuart said: “Just lovely Julian!”

Donnie Cullen commented: “Brilliant Guys.”

Ronnie Anderson replied: “It was a brilliant day Julian but you made it look even better.

“Well done.”

Speaking today Julian said: “What you see in the video is what we saw.

“It was tremendous.

“I felt brilliant.

“I always feel good going into the mountains.”