POLICE are investigating after “get p**** out now” was spray painted on the side of a house in Glasgow.

Shocking images show the racist message sprayed on the side of a house on Calfhill Road in Pollock yesterday.

The vile message has been written in large white spray paint across almost the entire side of the red brickwork house.

Images of the disturbing graffiti were shared on a local Facebook community page and show the house with the disgusting words sprayed onto the side of it.

The group captioned their post: “Message to the page about a despicable act of vandalism that constitutes a hate crime!

“This was brought to my attention this morning.

“This home is run by a family who are hard-working and go about life every day like each and every one of us.

“This racism on a high scale is just not on. It’s disgusting.

“Lyoncross is dangerous just now with wee idiot kids ruining a perfect wee community we have here.

“How much more can we take? And maybe the community police need to start appearing around here more often.”

Local residents have condemned the graffiti on the post which has gathered significant traffic, bringing in over 180 comments.

Don Laurie said: “This is totally vile.”

Philip Lynch commented: “No right in the head f****** racist cowards.”

John Bell posted: “See if whoever wrote this sees this. You deserve a leathering.”

It is understood that the graffiti has now been removed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland today said: “An investigation is under way following a report of graffiti being painted on a house in Calfhill Road, Pollok.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”