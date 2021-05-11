A GIRLFRIEND has been left baffled after her boyfriend left their lettuce out to dry on a draining board.

Issy Winfield was perplexed after walking into her kitchen to discover four single lettuce leaves sitting side-by-side on a drying rack, which is normally used for plates.

The 27-year-old and boyfriend Simon Hughes, who live in Wiltshire, had been making burrito bowls on Sunday night when she asked him to wash and dry the leaves.

Following her exact commands, 28-year-old civil servant Simon washed the lettuce thoroughly and then decided to place them on his metal dish drying rack.

Not quite believing her eyes, Issy snapped a picture of the veg drying out on the draining board and posted it onto Twitter later on that day.

The image shows four freshly cleaned, large lettuce leaves situated between the slats on the draining rack next to the kitchen sink.

Issy captioned her post: “After spending so much time apart due to lockdown I had forgotten how the male brain works.

“Asked Simon to rinse and dry the lettuce for dinner and he does this.”

Since she shared the hilarious picture, social media users have gone crazy for the “genius” idea and the picture has been liked over 6,000 times.

@randon_brandon said: “Ya gotta admit. One way or another. He did what she asked.”

@daisytbain posted: “This is actually such a good idea.”

@Shoobee33 commented: “This guy is going places. Absolutely genius.”

Speaking today Issy said: “So I was preparing dinner and he asked what he could do to help so I said could you rinse and dry the lettuce.

“Next thing I see is it on the drying rack.

“I thought it was so funny so I took a picture and put it straight in the group chat.

“He was like: ‘What’s wrong with that?’

“And [I said] there’s nothing wrong with it at all, it’s just funny.”