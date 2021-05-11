Here Are The 7 Best Live Dealer Casino Games

Online casino dealer games have become a popular trend in the world of online gambling. They provide all the excitement of table games without physically going to the casino, making it easier and cheaper for people around the world.

Here is a list of seven online casino dealer games. This list is ranked from 1-7, with number five being better than number one in terms of enjoyment and challenge.

The 7 Best Live Casino Games

Here are the top live dealer online casino games:

Live Dealer Roulette

Roulette is the number one live casino game, and you can find live roulette at a lot of casinos. But this is not the real deal because Real Life Gaming has managed to develop the software that allows people to play roulette with a live dealer.

This is how it’s done: You will place your bets according to the roulette rules, and then you will be told by the online casino dealer which color ball has come up as your winning number. Then you will receive all other bets on that color as a bonus in exchange for your bet.

The best part about Live Dealer Roulette is that you can see the online casino dealer while playing. The live dealing is a great way for the players to interact with one another as well as the dealer.

2. Live Dealer Blackjack

This classic is one of the most popular games at real casinos and online as well. It involves strategy, technique, and luck to win. Blackjack has been around for a long time due to its easy-to-learn rules and enormous potential to win big, especially when players make optimal use of the game bonuses that most casinos offer.

It is played with an online casino dealer and one or more players, each having two cards. Players want their hand to reach 21 without going over that total. In contrast, dealers go for a hand totaling closer to the number than the players. The rules are pretty easy to learn. If you want some live dealer blackjack lessons, you can either watch a video on YouTube or use an Internet tutorial.

Live dealer blackjack is the game that every casino lover wants to play. It has all the excitement of a real-life casino while you are sitting in the comfort of your home. The fact that you can interact with the online casino dealer makes everything more fun and will keep you wanting more. You can give it a try at Casino 888 games.

3. Live Dealer Video Poker

Although the video poker players have to wait for a while before their hands are dealt, the online casino dealers are still there, ready to press the button. The best part about this game is that it plays like traditional poker and possesses all of its amazing features, including a variety of card combinations you can win with and high-paying payouts for every winning bet.

Video poker games are easy to learn with a lot of help from video poker schools and Internet tutorials. If you have any doubts about the rules, simply ask the online casino dealer before you start playing. Video poker is a game you can play by yourself or with friends, making it more fun and social.

4. Live Dealer Baccarat

Baccarat is less popular than blackjack, but it’s definitely not inferior in terms of strategy or chance for the player who understands how to use them in order to get better odds at winning big on their bets. This is a high-risk game which means the house always has a big advantage. But if you are lucky, the house can’t count on that and you will win.

Live Dealer Baccarat requires an online casino dealer with winning characteristics and players who know the rules and know how to manage their cards to win big on this game. You can bet on many variants of baccarat, such as baccarat poker, baccarat multiplayer, 3D baccarat, and others. Find the best live dealer casinos that offer you all these variants without having to leave your home.

5. Live Dealer Texas Holdem Poker

This classic card game has been around for a long time. It is played with the help of a legitimate and skilled online casino dealer who has played the game before and can lead the way in case something goes wrong with your hand.

The best part about this game is that it’s played using regular and personal cards, which can be obtained from your local casinos. Playing live dealer Texas Holdem Poker with a live dealer is more fun than playing real-life poker.

But you have to remember that the house always has an advantage in any kind of online gambling games, so you can’t expect to get rich from here. But what you can get is a chance to have a good time with your friends during the game.

6. Live Dealer Craps

Craps is an excellent game for those who love betting and winning big time. You can play it with real people in casinos or with dealers online. Nevertheless, you have to know the rules of this game very well if you want to enjoy playing live dealer craps in real life.

The first thing you should do is place your bets according to all the rules of craps and then throw the dice. You will receive winnings if your number comes up and lose your money if that number does not come up. You can also bet on other combinations like line bets, place bets, don’t pass and don’t come.

If you want to play craps in an online casino, choose the one with live dealers for you. There are often some bonuses for new players as well.

7. Live Dealer Slots

In a live casino, there are many exciting and entertaining games to be played, and slot machines are one of the most popular games played by visitors. With the use of a live dealer, these games become even more fun and more enjoyable.

There are many types of slots you can play at casinos. However, there are several variations, so if you are looking for a different kind of slots game, make sure you choose one that suits your preferences and moods.

Conclusion

You can enjoy all these games and more by visiting a live dealer casino. Without having to fly to Vegas or Macau, you can enjoy any of your favorite games from the convenience of your own house. You just have to find the best live dealer casino online, and you can start playing.

But before you choose the live dealer casino, make sure they are licensed and regulated by an independent agency so that you have peace of mind that the casino is legitimate. Reviews are another way of finding out if a casino is legit or not.