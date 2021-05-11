OUTLANDER star Sam Heughan has revealed he always has a constant stash of whisky on him – with flasks that are specially built to fit his body.

The Scottish heartthrob was outed by his co-star Graham McTavish for always carrying whisky whilst filming their travel show, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

McTavish said that 41-year-old Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in Outlander, would have flasks of whisky stashed all over his body, something McTavish deemed incredible.

The two Scots revealed their drinking antics during a recent interview with Men’s Journal about their Men in Kilts show.

60-year-old McTavish said: “Sam would have flasks of whisky stashed all over his person.

“It’s incredible where he was able to hide them.

“I didn’t know he was carrying half the time.”

In response, Heughan said: “I have flasks specially built for me that fit ergonomically to my body.

“There’s always an emergency one I have hidden away very well.”

According to his co-star, no time is too early to have a drink for Heughan.

McTavish added: “Sam likes to drink it any time of day.”

The two are hoping to continue their Men in Kilts series, with Heughan also saying in the interview: “We’ve barely scratched the surface of Scotland, but we’ve also discussed the rest of the world.”

Their TV show became available to watch for the first time in the UK on Sunday after being shown in the US first on TV station Starz.