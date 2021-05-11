Scots teaching assistant goes viral with bespoke bum table

A SCOTS teaching assistant has gone viral for creating a bespoke bum shaped side table out of an old mannequin that she pulled out of a skip.

Gillian Lindsay from Dumfries managed to nab the rear end prophetic out of a skip around the back of her local Debenhams store.

The store had been having a clear out last month and were throwing out unwanted mannequin body parts – allowing Gillian to snap up three bottom halves.

The thrifty 47-year-old transformed the mannequin into the stylish table by spending just £5.99 on matte white paint.

Gillian sanded the rump down and resprayed the plastic with white primer.

She then finished the quirky bedside table off by screwing an IKEA lamp into the top.

The crafty Scot posted photographs of her creation onto Facebook yesterday and has attracted more than 37,000 likes within 24 hours.

Speaking today, Gillian said: “We found it just by chance to be honest.

“I found it in a skip at the back of our local Debenhams and knew it’d be going to landfill. I have always loved upcycling things.

“I was driving past with my daughter when I saw them (the three bums). As soon as I saw it I knew I wanted to make something with them.

“I’ve always loved making things from nothing if you get me.

“I can’t believe the reaction it’s had on the DIY page. I’m blown away.

“I have a wee business called Junktofunk on Facebook where I recycle things I find on the beach: sea glass, pebbles, driftwood etc.

“For the table, I spent 5.99 on a tin of white primer. I already had the lamp sitting which I bought from Ikea last year.”

“To me it’s priceless and a one off unique piece. I’m sure people would pay a good amount for something as bespoke.

Gillian has created a dressing table stool for one of her daughters out of one of the other bums.

Gillian added: “I’d love to sell them if there was the interest it would be sourcing the bums and body parts [that would be the issue].

“I think there will be lots of people trying to ‘pinch bums’ from skips.”

Thousands of impressed social media users have left comments on Gillian’s post in the DIY Facebook group.

One person said: “That’s cracking.”

Another wrote: “I love your bum too! Brilliant and quirky.”

Another member said: “Love it! Now I wanna go searching skips for body parts.”

One social media user joked: “What’s the crack here?”

And another follower added: “That’s bumbelievable.”

Body shaped household items have become all the rage recently with many companies creating candles, vases and tables in the shape of torsos, thighs and bums.