Scottish University announces launch of Long Covid research

A NEW study is launching in Scotland which seeks to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19.

The research is being led by the University of Glasgow, along with Public Health Scotland and NHS Scotland and aims to interpret the elongated side-effects of coronavirus.

There is evidence that suggests that many Covid-19 sufferers have experienced symptoms after they have recovered from the virus, this has been termed ‘long-Covid’.

Professor Jill Pell from the University of Glasgow, who is leading the study said: “Most people recover quickly and completely after infection with Covid-19, but some people have reported a wide variety of long-term problems.

“It is crucial that we find out how many people have long-term problems, and what those problems are.”

The study is to be conducted by using an app that will allow participants to explain their long-lasting side effects of the virus and how it is impacting their lives.

Scottish adults who have previously tested positive for the virus will be invited to take part in the survey via a text message which will redirect them to the app.

A selection of people who have tested negative will also be asked to take part to allow the researchers to compare the health of positive participants.

Using both Covid-19 positive and negative participants will help the researchers to understand who needs help and the type of help they need.

Dr Gregor Smith, chief medical officer, said: “We recognise the longer-term impacts of Covid-19 is having on the physical and mental wellbeing of people in Scotland.

“This new study will be a valuable tool to help us learn more about the effects of what is still a relatively new illness and ensure people receive the best possible treatment and care.”

He added: “if you are contacted to take part in the study, I would strongly encourage you to participate – your insight will be extremely valuable.”

Researchers will assess the health of participants every six months for up to two years after their Covid-19 test.