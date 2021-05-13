Nursing union urge the government to take direct action against Israel

A NURSES union are calling for the government to take immediate action to ‘stop allowing Israel to act with impunity’ after recent attacks on Palestinian healthcare workers.

The Nurses United’s (NU) Nurses of Colour network have spoken out against the violence against medical professionals during recent attacks.

The network is made up of nurses who identify as a Person of Colour, and have expressed their outrage over Palestinian colleagues who were attacked for doing their jobs.

Their plea comes after Israeli security forces attacked Palestinians during their last few nights of prayer in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Monday 10 May.

There were reports of Israeli forces denying medics to assist at the mosque to attend to the injured.

Israeli security forces also stormed a medical centre with stun grenades, injuring professionals who were treating the injured – causing further harm to patients and healthcare workers.

Rachel Ambrose, mental health nurse and nurse of colour said: “Images of healthcare workers at the Al Aqsa Mosque Clinic left terrified following the recent raids are heart-breaking.

“The nursing profession is respected throughout the world and on ‘International Nurses Week’ it is our duty to speak and stand in solidarity with the Nurses of Palestine put at risk simply carrying out their jobs.”

The Union are asking the government to demand an immediate end to the current proceedings and are urging it to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Shakira Akther, a nurse of colour from London said: “It is never okay to harm medical staff assisting injured people.

“The reason why our colleagues are being harmed and prevented from aiding injured Palestinians is because of their ethnicity.

“Racism is suffocating people; I stand in solidarity with Palestinian healthcare workers.”

Boris Johnson responded to the events in a tweet yesterday where he wrote: ‘I am urging Israel and Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint. The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.’

The Nurses United’s Nurses of Colour have arranged a socially distanced protest to be held in London on Saturday to show solidarity.

Deadline News was unable to get a comment from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.