Scots singer and comedian Sir Harry Lauder was born at number three Bridge Street in Portobello, Edinburgh on 4 August 1870.

He went on to become one of the most popular and best paid entertainers in the world and was the first British entertainer to sell a million records.

The Scots entertainer was described by Winston Churchill as “Scotland’s greatest ever ambassador”.

During the Second World War, Churchill was inspired by Lauder’s songs, saying that they gave “comfort and renewed strength to many a burdened heart”.

Lauder raised vast amounts of money for the war during the First World War, which he was later knighted in 1919.

Sadly the famous Scot lost his only son during 1916 World War I.

He received the Freedom of the City of Edinburgh in 1927 and passed away on 26 February, 1950, aged 79, at his home Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.

Lauder was born at Bridge Street, his maternal grandfather’s house, in 1870 and was the eldest of eight children to his parents John and Isabella.

Estate agents, Warners, have listed the picturesque cottage on the market this week for offers over £435,000.

The stunning three-bedroomed cottage boasts many original features and includes a plaque in tribute to Lauder on the exterior wall.

The historic and unique cottage is in fantastic condition for it’s long past and has modern furnishings inside.

The images show the property with two floors and an original wooden staircase leading up the middle of the cottage to the first floor.

The quaint cottage has three bedrooms, a kitchen, living area, two bathrooms and a conservatory leading to a bricked terrace at the back.

Warners said: “The property’s claim to fame is that it is the former birth home of the world-renowned Scottish singer Sir Harry Lauder who was born at number 3 Bridge Street on 4 August 1870.

“The property has been decorated in tasteful tones throughout and has just been re-carpeted by the current owners.

“Early viewing is recommended!”