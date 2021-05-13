AN ENGINEER student has left social media users baffled after sharing a photograph of a bizarre high heel shoe that she spotted in a charity shop window,

Alyssa Hilder spotted the impractical high heel in the window of a Mind charity shop in Darlington, County Durham last week.

The 24-year-old had originally thought the peculiar item was a regular shoe that had been knocked over before realising that it was just a really bizarre design.

An image shows the patented heel perched on top of a pink and blue floral box – showing the heel coming out of the base of the shoe.

The strange heel appears to not offer much support from the back of the heel at all.

A brown block, similar to that of what you would expect to see on a regular high heel shoe, can be seen supporting the heel of the shoe by running parallel to the floor from the sole.

Alyssa posted the image to Facebook on Saturday writing: “I think someone misread the assembly instructions for this shoe.

“Mind, Darlington.”



The post has since collected over 400 likes and more than 100 comments with Facebook users perplexed by the bizarre find.

One user said: “Ikea if they made shoes.”

Whilst another joked: “It needs time to heal.”

One member commented: “Thank god it’s not a pair.”

Another user also said: “Anyone else just want to try these on just to see if they work?”

Another member wrote :”This is confusing to look at.”

Speaking today Alyssa said: “I was walking down Duke Street in Darlington when I saw the shoe in the window of a Mind charity shop.

“I knew it would give my friends a laugh, so I snapped a picture of it.

“When I first saw it I thought it was a shoe that had been knocked down, it took me a moment to realise that was the design.”