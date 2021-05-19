SCOTS stunt rider Danny MacAskill has been dubbed a “Scottish god” after being filmed pulling a front flip over a barbed wire fence.

The 35-year-old shared an incredible video showing him doing the “back wheel bump front flip” on Facebook yesterday.

The impressive footage shows Danny’s tyre bouncing off the sharp barbed wire fence before hurdling himself forward over the sharp, metal fence.

Danny, originally from Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye, is shown looking effortless as he lands the 360 degree, downhill, front flip.

He is then show cycling off around the wooded track as snow can be seen around him.

Since posting the clip onto Facebook yesterday, fans have been describing the stunt cyclist as “superhuman” and a “god”.

Danny captioned the clip: “This back wheel bump front flip worked a treat in the end!

“It’s amazing how much energy it generates when it’s timed properly! Cheers to @bighops_fortner and Ali Clarkson for the inspiration for this one!”

So far, the video has gained more than 6,800 likes and over 800 shares.

Hundreds of followers have left comments on the post, completely blown away by Danny’s skills.

Scott Truett said: “Over barbed wire too – that’s ballsy but you da man!”



Justin Dorsey said: “Over a barbed wire fence no less… you’ve got balls of steel!”

Marv Richard Knotts: “Amazing there are no ends to your talents. You are a Scottish god.”

And Deo Jose Azul Sesante added: “Superhuman!”

In January, Danny recently released a video titled ‘The Slabs’ which saw him scale Sgurr Dubh Beag on the Isle of Skye.

The Scot was filmed riding down the mountain with his bike strapped to his back, before riding down a 900-metre route.

In February, Danny hit the headlines for a video showing him mastering an impressive, downhill, backwards wheelie.