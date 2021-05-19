University documentary exploring period poverty debuts tomorrow

A DOCUMENTARY exploring period poverty made by students and staff at Edinburgh Napier University is to be premiered tomorrow.

The film, called ‘Bleeding Free’ was shot, edited and produced by staff and students from the product design and film and TV courses at the university.

It explores period poverty, period dignity and menstrual education both in Scotland and abroad in Uganda.

Dr Kirsten Macleod, programme leader of the BA (Hons) Television programme at Edinburgh Napier and the executive producer of the film said: “We are so pleased to be able to share this film and showcase how Scotland is leading the world in providing free access to period products alongside the amazing work being done here and in Uganda on menstrual education and support.

“This is a global issue that will change the lives of millions of women and girls.”

The documentary captures a three-year-long campaign ‘Bleedin’ Saor’ by students and staff to raise awareness of period poverty.

The film also shows the teams visit to Uganda in 2019, where the campaign joined global efforts in the menstrual movement.

During the 10-day trip, the group interviewed members from a range of organisations who are fighting for improvements in period product provision, gender equality and women’s rights.

The team met with Irise International, which aims to develop menstruation friendly schools in Uganda.

They also spoke to staff at the Girl Up initiative which aims to empower women and girls through menstrual education.

The film explores the work of its designers – Sam Calder, Hannah Stevens and Brogan Henderson.

The trio worked with the university and Hey Girls social enterprise to design two new period product dispensers.

Their final design has been adopted by Edinburgh Napier University and makes period products free to all within the universities campuses.

The design will also be used by schools and higher education institutions throughout the country.

The film will be premiered tomorrow evening at 7pm, you can register for a ticket here.