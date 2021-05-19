Virtual Scottish trade event has been a major success

A VIRTUAL travel trade event for reconnecting Scottish tourism with worldwide tour operators and travel agents has been a success.

The Scotland Reconnect 2021 event, which was organised by VisitScotland took place at the end of April.

The event aimed to promote Scotland and allow Scottish business to digitally connect with buyers from all around the world, helping the country’s tourism industry.

Over 7,000 business meetings took place over the three-day event and almost 390 buyers from 26 countries connected with Scottish suppliers.

Around six hundred delegates attended each day of the event, taking part in one-to-one meetings and all-round discussions on the recent issues impacting travel and tourism.

John Thurso, Chairman of VisitScotland, said: “This event has once again proven a great success at a time when reconnecting our amazing Scottish tourism business with tour operators and travel agents in vital international markets has never been so important.

“The last twelve months have been devastating for tourism across the world but hopefully as travel restrictions ease, we can begin to plan some brilliant new Scottish programmes, products and itinerates for our international operators.”

He added: “Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the well-being of everyone who experiences it.

“Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

Buyers from all over the globe were invited, including the USA, Canada, Brazil, Australia, a range of European countries and representatives of Japan and China.

The event allowed global buyers to hear about new tourism products and trends and to share new ideas.

Laura DeMaio, supplier relations and product development manager at Great Value Vacations, said: “Scotland Reconnect has provided me with an excellent opportunity to meet with our existing, as well as key potential partners – and the timing could not have been any better this year!

“As we appear to be nearing the time when we can send our travellers back to Scotland, my one to one meetings have been incredibly helpful in terms of securing rates for 2022, learning what is happening in all parts of the destination and fully understanding how eager and ready Scotland is to welcome us back!”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, critical platforms for travel trade expositions have been impossible in the past year.

But with the help of digital platforms, the Scotland Reconnect 2021 event has been developed and has been a major success.