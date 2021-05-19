A WELSH lad has gone viral after accidentally putting a bet on Italy to win the Eurovision Song Contest – instead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.

Twitter user @deflemmy posted a screenshot on Monday showing his £50 bet on Italy to win Eurovision this weekend.

The image shows how the gambler, known as Will, was given 9/4 odds on Sky Bet with a possible £162.50 return.

Will claims he accidently put the bet on for the Eurovision winner and had actually meant to place £50 for Italy to win the upcoming football championship in June.

His tweet has already gained more than 14,000 likes and nearly 1,500 retweets since posting about his blunder on Twitter.

He captioned the post: “F** sake thought this was for Euro 2020 I’ve just whacked £50 on Italy to win f**** Eurovision.”

Hundreds of social media users have left comments after being left in stitches over the mux up.

@bozboston said: “You’ll have to watch it now and cheer your team on” followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

@itsmetomc said: “To be honest mate, they are up there as one of the favourites so it could come good!

While some accused Will of putting the post up for attention.

@paulmcarthur86 said: “Aye I hate those times when you go through a very specific 6-step process to find a bet to place and it ends up being the wrong one then you can tweet it. Nightmare.”

@odonald007 said: “You have to search for the Eurovision, you knew exactly what you were doing.”

@dannyowen5 said: “Turns out £50 is the going rate to hoover up the likes from a ‘mistake’ that you have to follow several steps to deliberately make.”

Others have simply questioned why anyone would put a bet on Italy to win the Euros.

@mainlyoasis said: “Imagine backing Italy to win the Euros at 9/4.”

@paulcoclough4 said: “To be fair mate you’ve got more chance them winning Eurovision than the euros.”

@connorjbennet said: “Spending £50 for a few likes on Twitter, the mad world we live in.”

Will responded: “Not my intention at all but seeing equally how it’s made people laugh as much as these salty little comments it was worth every f****** penny mate.”

Speaking today, Will added: “I just had a few beers and tweet and do stupid s***, that’s generally my after work routine.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to air on Saturday and features 39 countries in this year’s event

A rock band called Måneskin are representing Italy this year.

After being postponed last year, the postponed UEFA Euros 2020 will begin on June 11 where Italy will take on Turkey