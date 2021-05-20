A GOLDEN retriever has become an online hit after he was photographed drinking a pint in a Scots pub before hopping onto the table.

Anthony O’Hare, from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, shared the hilarious photographs of Clyde during his post-lockdown pub visit on Twitter on Tuesday.

Images show the adorable pooch with his slobbery tongue all over a pint of Stella in the beer garden at The Waverley in Wishaw.

Another image then shows four-year-old Clyde standing on top of the outdoor pub table with a mischievous look across his face.

The last image in the image series shows the pooch looking worse-for-wear after his trip to the boozer.

Anthony, 25, posted the snaps onto Twitter later on the same day, writing: “One sip of a pint and he’s up on the table dancing. Can’t take this dug anywhere.

The last image was captioned: “When you wake up in the morning and remember what you did the night before.”

The post has had nearly 8,000 likes and 700 retweets on Twitter, while many dog lovers have left comments about the pub-loving dog.

@albhoy67_16052 said: “When does he start singing?”

@kevomaximo said: “Some boy. Kebab on the way up the road.”

@ChazzleFizzle said: “ If that ain’t the most majestic doggo.”

While some found the pictures relatable.

@Frostiessss added: “So cute but can also relate.”

Speaking today, Anthony said “I only wanted a photo of him next to the pint but mid shot he started licking the glass.”

Continuing “He is a cracker and always up to mischief.

“I had just finished work when we stopped by the Waverley Pub in Wishaw, the pub had just opened up again.”

Scots have been enjoying pints in the beer gardens after Covid-19 restrictions were eased last month.

On Monday punters were allowed to start enjoying their drinks inside bars and restaurants.