A RANGERS fan has got a huge tattoo of Steven Gerrard kissing the Scottish Premiership trophy to commemorate the team’s 55th league title win.

Stefan Abbott sat down for eight hours in Eddie’s Tattoo studio in his hometown of Cookstown, Northern Ireland on Monday to get the tribute piece.

The tattoo, which covers most of Stefan’s upper left arm, set the 22-year-old football fan back £350.

Stefan posted an image of the tattoo on Twitter on Monday alongside the picture of the photograph of Gerrard that it was based on.

The inking shows Gerrard grasping onto the silver cup and kissing it whilst wearing his winners medal.

Stefan captioned the post: “Have you ever seen Gerrard win the league?”

The tweet has over 1,500 likes, with many fellow Rangers fans praising the tattoo.

@Hendron90Joe commented: “Just like the gaffer…Quality man”

@JohnJohnBoy721 said: “Belter”

@BelfastCitizen added: “That is absolutely outstanding”

Speaking today Stefan said: “I got the tattoo on Monday, I was in with the artist from 9am-5pm.

“I had this date booked for a long time and the tattoo was always going to be Gerrard with the trophy.

“I am extremely happy with how it turned out and did not expect it to go all over Twitter and social media.”

When asked if he would consider another tattoo of Gerrard should Rangers lift another trophy next season, Abbott said it would take a night similar to Liverpool’s 2005 experience in Istanbul for him to get inked again.

He was referring to when Gerrard captained Liverpool to victory on penalties after coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in the Champions League final.

Stefan said: “Only if Gerrard was to pull off another Champions League miracle, I would consider that tattoo!

“That space was saved for 55.”