Three hundred fuel pumps planned for Scottish network

HYDROGEN fuel specialist, Element 2, is rolling out a £1 billion investment programme which will establish the business as the UK’s leading hydrogen retailer.

Element 2 aims to establish a customer base in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow, and is engaged in talks with several local authorities, transport operators and fleet owners.

The private equity backed group has a 10 year plan to roll-out a hydrogen refuelling network which will install 2,000 H2 pumps across the UK by 2030.

Due to its volume, hydrogen fuel is not well suited to short-distance passenger vehicles but the renewable energy source is ideal for vehicles above 3.5 tons, such as haulage lorries and bus and coach fleets.

The Hydrogen specialist aims to establish more than 250 pumps in Scotland over the next six years, increasing this figure to 300 by 2030.

Element 2 Chief Executive Officer, Tim Harper, said: “We are securing, investing in and will operate a network of hydrogen refuelling sites across the UK, providing approximately 2,000 pumps by 2030, which will serve the UK’s heavy goods and municipal fleets.

“Scotland has been an early adopter of hydrogen in transport, with more than £40 million invested or earmarked in the last five years for ground-breaking hydrogen transport projects.

Element 2 can play an important role in supporting the Scottish Government’s Hydrogen Policy Statement objective of making hydrogen a key element of Scotland’s decarbonisation plans.”

The companies strategy includes leasing land, negotiating profit share agreements and installing proven technologies to establish a hydrogen refuelling infrastructure which will help decarbonise Britain’s transport sector.