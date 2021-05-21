Company registration in Latvia and registration of private entrepreneurs is regulated by the Commercial Law.

In accordance with Commercial law, it possible to register various types of legal entities:

General partnerships (Pilnsabiedr?ba, abbreviated PS) are partnerships with a purpose to do business using the joint name of the company, where 2 or more participants have united by signing a partnership agreement and where liability of participants is not limited;

Limited partnership (Komand?tsabiedr?ba, abbreviated KS) are partnerships where 2 or more members decide to open for the purpose of conducting commercial activities using the joint name of the company where the liability of the participants to creditors is limited to their contributions;

Limited Liability Company (Sabiedr?ba ar ierobežotu atbild?bu, abbreviated SIA) – companies whose shares are not publicly traded. When deciding on company registration in Latvia it is possible to choose between ordinary SIA (with minimal share capital of 2800 EUR and reduced capital SIA (with minimal share capital 1 EUR);

Joint-stock company (Akciju sabiedr?ba, abbreviated AS) is a company whose shares (stocks) can be freely traded on a stock market.

A joint stock company (AS) and a limited liability company (SIA) are not liable for the obligations of their shareholders and vice versa.

Private businessmen can be registered IN a form of individual merchant (Individu?lais Komersants, abbreviated IK). According to the Commercial law, an indication of the form of ownership must be contained at the beginning or at the end of the name of a company or a merchant.

A company is considered to be established after its registration in the Commercial Register. Commercial Register is a public register, which means that access to it is open to everyone.

The founders of legal entities can be both individuals and other companies, residents and non-residents.

Moreover for company registration in Latvia in the form of a joint stock company or LLC in Latvia only one participant is needed. In order to register general or limited partnership – at least two founders are

needed.

As of May 2021, 185 321 companies and private entrepreneurs have been registered in Latvia. As official statistics shows, SIA is the most popular type of company for doing business in Latvia (72%) – 49 % forordinary SIA and another 23 % for reduced capital SIA.