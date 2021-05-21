GORDON Ramsay has roasted an American for her deep fried grilled sandwich saying “it looks like a deep fried hockey puck”.

The Hell’s Kitchen star posted a video onto his TikTok last night mocking the American TikTok star for her fried sandwich hack.

Fellow TikTok user @amyboiss followed a deep fried sandwich hack to create the deep fried circular cheese toastie before frying it.

In the clip, the 54-year-old Scot can then be heard saying “Oh no come on Amy you can do better than that.

“Oh no, oh no you’re making one.”

The video, captioned by Ramsay as “deep fried mess”, shows the celebrity chef watching in a state of shock and disgust.

Ramsay looks bewildered as the U.S TikToker puts together slices of processed cheese and ham to form a sandwich tower.

He then says: “Oh stop it” as she covers the sandwich in heaps of flour and egg yolk.

Amy begins to pour egg yolk all over as the Scottish chef exclaims: “A flour burger? Come on girl, get your act together.”

After covering it in flour, egg yolk and bread crumbs they put it into a pan of hot oil to deep fry.

As Amy drops the sandwich into a pot of bubbling oil, Ramsay adds: “That’s way too hot. Get your hands out of the way before you burn yourself you idiot.”

He then says: “ Oh god no that looks like a hockey puck.”

The TikTok user, @amyybois, captioned her original video: “OH NO! Fried Sandwich Hack #ThinkingAbout #UpTheBeat #cookinghack #gordonramsayofficial @gordonramsayofficial #sandwich #fried #cheese #meat.

Ramsay’s video of the clip has been viewed four million times, liked 783,000 and attracted more than 21,000 comments.

@thisoldons said: “How did they make a terrible idea even worse?”

@Starrypeachcos said: “Not her biting into it with her gloves covered with raw flour and egg.”

@e.mmaflies said: “Hearing Gordon yell at someone called Amy takes me back to Amy’s Baking Company.

Ramsay visited an establishment called Amy’s Baking Company in a memorable episode where he walked off the set.