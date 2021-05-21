Shocking video shows riots break out after vigil for young footie fan

SHOCKING video shows riots breaking out after a vigil that was held for a young football fan who passed away earlier this month.

The footage shows crowds of unruly, hooded youngsters throwing rocks at police officers and setting vehicles on fire in Mayhill, Swansea yesterday.

The events sparked at around 8pm last night, shortly after the vigil for 19-year-old football fan Ethan Powell who died suddenly earlier this month.

Friends of the boy had organised a memorial balloon release on the street in honour of the popular teen.

However, shocking clips show groups of people screaming and shouting while attacking police who have been forced to use riot shields.

The dangerous items are being thrown across the street as police try to get the situation under control.

A police officer is heard booming: “All of you clear out now.”

Whilst the locals reply: “What do you think we are doing, calm the f*** down!”

The video continues as a car is shown engulfed in flames while another car is shown burnt out and rolling down the middle of the street.

The final clip, from a neighboring window, shows a group of thugs throwing rocks as two dogs, possibly police dogs, run about.

Groups continue to throw rocks and large pieces of wood at police officers.

South Wales Police Swansea took to Twitter today to comment on the incident, writing: “The incident of disorder in the Mayhill area of Swansea has now finished and those involved have dispersed.

“Our focus will now turn to fully investigating Thursday evening’s events.

Those involved can expect to face robust action.”

Today local Charlene Williams said: “[I was] really shocked, there’s anti social behaviour everywhere but nowhere as bad as this.

“The community has been amazing, everyone is helping by putting boards on windows and cleaning up and go fund me pages have been made for those affected.

“A friend of most people in Swansea passed away, they was meant to meet up for a balloon release and pay respects, but somehow it all turned into a riot.”