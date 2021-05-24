Chancers caught robbing Beer Garden Benches

By
Guest
-
0
21

EARLIER this month two thugs were caught on CCTV attempting to steal benches from the Guide Bridge Con Club in Ashton-under-lyne – just a month after beer gardens re-opened in England.

The pair of hapless criminals initially fail to abscond with the pub’s newly-built benches, foiled by a chain attaching the benches to a fence.

The bench bandits return with a hammer, but the two of them have no luck in defeating the small metal chain.

Dejected, the men return to their lorry, looking ready to leave – but just as we think the benches are safe – one of the thugs spots another bench in the sheltered smoking area.

As the yobs pull their hoods up, we can see the police drive by – unfortunately they seem to take no notice.

The police drive-by the bench bandits - Police News UK
The thugs hide their faces as the police pass by unknowingly

The thugs grab the only bench that wasn’t tied down, comically carrying it over their head and back to the lorry.

The thieves making off with the bench - Police News UK
The thieves getting ready to load the bench on to the back of their lorry.

One piece of CCTV captures one of the criminals faces.

One of the thieves' faces caught on CCTV
The would-be bench thief face caught on CCTV

The Manchester pub shared the post on Facebook captioned: “Seems we have a pair of bench thieves!

“They tried unsuccessfully to remove our new benches built through lockdown but decided they weren’t leaving empty handed!

The thugs shimmy the bench out of the smoking shelter - Police News UK
Thugs in the process of stealing a beer garden bench

“So took the only bench not tied down from inside the smoking shelter! Does anyone recognize this pair or there truck?”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR