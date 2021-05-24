Chancers caught robbing Beer Garden Benches

EARLIER this month two thugs were caught on CCTV attempting to steal benches from the Guide Bridge Con Club in Ashton-under-lyne – just a month after beer gardens re-opened in England.

The pair of hapless criminals initially fail to abscond with the pub’s newly-built benches, foiled by a chain attaching the benches to a fence.

The bench bandits return with a hammer, but the two of them have no luck in defeating the small metal chain.

Dejected, the men return to their lorry, looking ready to leave – but just as we think the benches are safe – one of the thugs spots another bench in the sheltered smoking area.

As the yobs pull their hoods up, we can see the police drive by – unfortunately they seem to take no notice.

The thugs grab the only bench that wasn’t tied down, comically carrying it over their head and back to the lorry.

One piece of CCTV captures one of the criminals faces.

The Manchester pub shared the post on Facebook captioned: “Seems we have a pair of bench thieves!

“They tried unsuccessfully to remove our new benches built through lockdown but decided they weren’t leaving empty handed!

“So took the only bench not tied down from inside the smoking shelter! Does anyone recognize this pair or there truck?”