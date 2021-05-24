Fife charity spread kindness to elderly retirement housing customers

CUSTOMERS at a housing development in Fife have been able to regularly tuck into food generously donated by a local charity for the past 12 months.

Bield’s Gillie Court and Grants Bank in Dunfermline has had frequent visits from EATS Rosyth to deliver free food items to customer.

EATS Rosyth is a community-based charity in Fife committed to reducing food wastage, helping the environment and improving food education.

Ethan Daish, Project Support Assistant at EATS, said: “At the beginning of the pandemic we established a relationship with the two Bield developments in Dunfermline as the charity thought there would be individuals who would benefit from the surplus food.

“It was quickly identified that many people couldn’t go to the local supermarket quite as regular as normal; so EATS helped provide a variety of food that would have otherwise been thrown away.

“The feedback from Bield residents has been positive and it has been good to be able to provide nice moments for people during this difficult year, while also saving food from going waste.”

During the pandemic EATS Rosyth had to change its operating model to expand the service offering right across Fife in order to help vulnerable people who were shielding and unable to get out to buy food.

The charity consists of over 100 members who give up their own time to help people in the community to cut down on food wastage, with supermarkets and suppliers also helping the project to function.

Joanne Page, Development Manager at Gillie Court, said: “We are really grateful for the donations from EATS Rosyth and the wider community. It is little acts of kindness like this that are really bringing communities across Scotland together during this troubling time.

“The past year has shown the importance of kindness in our society, so we’ve made the decision to include kindness as one of our core values.

“Customers have expressed their appreciation for the donations and look forward to them arriving at the development every week – especially during an extremely difficult year.”

To find out more about us and our developments, visit https://www.bield.co.uk/housing-and-other-services or follow on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and Twitter @BieldScotland.

For more information about EATS Rosyth visit: https://www.eatsrosyth.org.uk/ or visit the charity’s crowd funder page to help transform the new Community Hub.