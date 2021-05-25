The rise of eLearning during pandemic

The world is going through uncertain times as the COVID-19 virus remains to be a threat to everyone. Some measures in different countries include temporarily closing down schools to protect the teachers, students, and staff from getting infected.

A study conducted by UNESCO says that nearly 1.2 billion in more than 140 countries have been affected by the pandemic.

Thanks to the rise of eLearning during the pandemic, students can keep learning without the risk of getting infected. In addition, universities, colleges, and schools are taking advantage of the new technology to help keep the dreams of billions of students alive.

A recent study showed that many educational institutions are willing to invest more than $350 billion in eLearning technology by 2025. These include tools like learning management systems, virtual tutoring, and video conferencing.

These tools help with monitoring, administration, reporting of training programs and online courses within an institution. They offer a virtual classroom where teachers can interact with students and learn online.

This online learning solution is crucial during the pandemic where lcockdown and social distancing protocols exist.

That’s why many educational institutions turn to eLearning software development services as they look for the best solution to eLearning problems.

Here are some reasons why eLearning software has improved the quality of education during the pandemic and why every educational institution should have the software:

Education can go on during lockdown.

The pandemic forced a significant number of world institutions to close schools to reduce the harm that the students, teachers, and staff can face.

Nevertheless, the academic year wasn’t put on hold as students shifted to online solutions.

Teachers can keep conducting lectures as this online learning software offers accessibility and flexibility they require to keep their daily routine.

The student’s academic year keep going with just a device and internet connectivity. This solution offers a solution to location and physical distance problems for teachers and students.

Ensures student’s health and safety.

The pandemic has created a new normal where safety and health are the number one priority of any government and organization. Educational institutions aren’t too far behind with this trend. Therefore, more institutions are going for the best virtual classrooms that help them continue with their operations while ensuring safety and health to everyone.

The software enables students and teachers to interact as if they were in a classroom setting without mass gathering. Everyone can attend class within the safety and comfort of their homes.

Make online learning effective.

Learning online at home offers a whole new experience compared to learning in a traditional classroom. Teachers and students can easily get distracted, and they might find themselves unable to focus while at home.

Fortunately, eLearning software offers features and tools that help simulate activities and experiences that usually happen within a classroom. It also allows teachers to post PowerPoint presentations on that platform.

They can share supplementary learning materials, hand out assignments, post reminders, and administer tests.

Perhaps the eLearning software can be more efficient and effective compared to traditional methods. The integration of multimedia content like links, videos, and document sharing is made easy for everyone. Anyone enrolled in the course can easily access, copy, and download the shared content.

Enable teachers to monitor student’s progress.

While virtual conferences and lectures are crucial during the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of student’s performance and activities in class. The best thing about eLearning software is that it offers reports and analytics regarding the effectiveness of a course.

It comes with an inbuilt feature that helps in tracking all records, submissions, grades, and engagement with a course. It also lets you create milestones that students must achieve, a step at a time, to help them be on track with the class.

eLearning software increases engagement.

Elearning software comes with communication tools to keep students engaged. These tools include forums, posts, chat boxes, blogs, and social media platform integration. Students can speak out outside class or even during class hours. They can also use these tools to ask questions, clarify something related to their course, or post reminders.

Conclusion

With the pandemic still affecting many people, the future of education remains unknown. However, there is hope as the world adapts to changes.

As more countries begin to accept the new normal, education institutions are doing well with the adaptation.

The virus hasn’t managed to stop education permanently. With the right eLearning tools, COVID-19 has led to a different way of teaching and learning. Teachers can keep teaching the new generation, while students can keep themselves busy to avoid boredom at home. eLearning has offered a sense of normalcy in trying times.

Therefore, eLearning software is crucial, especially now while the virus remains a threat to the health and safety of everyone. It ensures that education can go on without interruption while ensuring that online learning becomes effective.