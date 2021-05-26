Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh backs campaign to save Scots library

TRAINSPOTTING author Irvine Welsh has backed a campaign to save a Scots library that faces being shut down.

The Glasgow community action group Save Whiteinch Library contacted the Scots writer on Twitter last night urging him to help.

The group tweeted Welsh, writing: “Please give a shout-out/re-tweet to our campaign to save Whiteinch Library.

“This is a community based library in west Glasgow. Glasgow Council have announced our closure without consultation.”

Welsh simply re-shared the post, adding: “Save Whiteinch Library”.

Other famous Scottish writers have come out in support of the community action campaign, including Ian Rankin, Morgan Cry, Neil Lancaster, Alex Gray, Denzil Mayrick, Alex Kane, and Val McDermid.

The plea comes at a tumultuous time for Glasgow as many libraries face closures following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whiteinch Library is one of 33 libraries in the city which locals fear may never reopen.

Initially, Glasgow Life – the organisation in charge of running Glasgow’s cultural venues – stated that Whiteinch library would remain temporarily closed for refurbishment.

This meant that, like many other smaller community libraries, it did not re-open on April 30 when they were given the government go-ahead.

They soon reneged on that promise and the venue will be closed and all resources from the library would be moved to Scotstoun Stadium.

Save Whiteinch Library members claim the community was not consulted on this decision and are enraged that their community building is being taken away from them.

In an FOI request from an anonymous member of the community, Glasgow Life stated that the building was still “safe to use” despite “significant upgrades” being needed.

Denzil Meyrick, best selling Glaswegian author, was particularly inflamed by the closures, tweeting: “Our libraries are so much more than shelves of books.

“They run courses aimed at toddlers to pensioners.

“They are community hubs, connecting many who can’t afford or operate IT with the world. They play vital parts in so many lives. They inspire.”

Twitter users have also commented on the Welsh’s tweet and the efforts to save the library.

@LiamPatey wrote: “I’d expect a more inspiring tagline than that from an author of your stature Irvine! Anyways good luck Whiteinch.’

@YesforUnion1 got political, stating: “If they sack Riannon Spear, the salary saved would fund it for a while longer.”

And @LoupieBrown commented: “Thanks Irvine. Other Glasgow libraries under threat too. Save ‘em all!”