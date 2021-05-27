Mixed opinions as ScotRail strike action set to resume on Sunday

RAIL Union RMT has confirmed that the next phase of strike action on ScotRail in disputes over pay justice for all grades goes ahead on Sunday

The strike comes as RMT are unhappy with the way ScotRail are dealing with the efforts to resolve the issue of equality between grades in payments for rest day working.

The strikes will cause disruption across Scotland as the new strike dates stem across June and July.

ScotRail is facing the most serious financial crisis in its history and have had emergency taxpayer support of more than £400million.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said:“RMT ScotRail Ticket Examiners will be taking strike action again this Sunday and every Sunday for the next two months in their fight for workplace justice and parity between grades.

“It is a kick in the teeth for these workers that despite their commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic Transport Scotland continues to wage war on essential workers who have kept Scotland’s rail services running.

“We are going to be in for a long summer of strike action unless the company gets round the negotiating table with meaningful proposals for resolving the issue of pay equality. RMT remains available for talks.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said:”The RMT union’s strike action during a pandemic is wrong, divisive, and it should be called off.

“ScotRail’s position on 50 per cent overtime pay increases for no additional hours worked will not change in the face of the strike action, given the severe financial challenges we face.

“Now that lockdown restrictions are lifting, we all need to work together to attract more people back to the railway, which is the only thing that will provide long-term job security and give the rail network a sustainable future.

“The reckless actions of RMT bosses are putting railway jobs at risk.”

On a post posted by ScotRail announcing the strikes there was angry comments regarding the staff and how they are paid.

@ctur282388 commented by saying: “Still at it then? Using this account to set customers against staff doesn’t work well for you. Why not negotiate with the @rmt rather than try and get your way through division – might work better. Staff only seeking a level playing field.”

@TobiasTweet said:”50% increase in overtime payments” – Time and a half, and it’s overtime, nobody is obligated to do overtime.If there’s no trains “during the COVID Pandemic” that’s on you, not the workers. Stop trying to shame people to work overtime, and reward them for it instead.”

@yesthisisross agreed by saying:”Everyone should try to avoid paying fares until ScotRail stop trying to avoid paying their staff correctly.”