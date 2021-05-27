National Theatre of Scotland announces new projects

THE national Theatre of Scotland announces a series of new digital creative engagement projects which will highlight the role that the arts can play in shaping society in Scotland.

The new projects explore the role of care and empathy in the arts, celebrating and focusing on specific communities and individuals in Scotland.

These groups include young people in care, learning-disabled adults, elderly members of the LGBTI+ community and other community groups.

The National Theatre of Scotland continues to culturally contribute to major festivals and events and is delighted to be engaging online this June with Pride, Refugee Festival Scotland and PrideFLIX Film Festival, Philadelphia and later in the year during COP26

Jackie Wylie, Artistic Director and CEO, National Theatre of Scotland said:“We are very excited to be planning our return to live work from August 2021 which we will be announcing shortly.

“In the meantime, we are focussing on continuing to produce entertaining and empathetic artistic digital films, events and projects.

“In the month of June we are focussing on our creative engagement programme with individuals and communities to explore their lives, their stories and their resilience in the face of current social challenges.”

She added: “Two leading Scottish artists have conducted creative enquiries, crafting digital projects exploring care in contemporary Scotland and we are thrilled to be celebrating Scotland’s rainbow community with a month of online Pride events, including a new piece of work from the fabulous Jordy Deelight and our equally fabulous Coming Back Out Ball extravaganza.

“We want to demonstrate how caring for each other, communities and our planet is critical in shaping society and culture in Scotland in 2021 and going forward, and highlight the role that the arts can play in hopefully kinder times”