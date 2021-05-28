4 Outdoor Summer Activities for Kids During COVID

Are you running out of ideas for how to keep your kids healthy and happy during the pandemic? We don’t blame you. As the pandemic stretches on into a year, it’s understandable that children along with adults are starting to go a little stir crazy.

However, with some creativity and the willingness to try new things, there are still a variety of fun activities that your children can enjoy without the danger of COVID-19. Even better, some of these fun outdoor activities can also be engaging for adults!

Read on to learn our top four fun outdoor summer activities for kids that will have them laughing and playing again!

Paintball

Paintball activities can be a fun pastime for children that are six and up. If you’ve asked “are paintball guns safe?” you’ll be happy to learn that paintball for kids uses low-impact equipment so that they’re not hurt by any of the impacts. Children are also equipped with goggles and a chest protector for extra safety.

Paintball is a great pandemic activity because they need to spread out in order to strategize and win the game. In order to win, they also need to work together as a team, become a leader, and communicate effectively. Lastly, even if they lose the game they’ll acquire respect for the opposing team.

If your child is getting into the game and wants their own paintball gun, we recommend the Tippmann Paint Ball gun from Paintball Deals.

Bike Rides

If you’re wondering what to do during summer, bike rides are the perfect way to spend a morning or afternoon. Not only are they a fun way to enjoy the weather and environment, but you’ll also naturally stay six feet away from any passerby. If your child hasn’t started to learn how to ride a bike yet, you’ll find that working on it with them with patience and kindness will pay off in spades.

This is because the new skill will give your child a sense of accomplishment, pride, and independence. Even better, they’ll have fun showing off their new bike to their friends. We recommend starting off your bike rides in your neighborhood at first if the roads are safe.

There are also a variety of nature trails you can take advantage of. If you’re not sure of any trails in your area, you can use these apps and websites:

Strava

AllTrails

Komoot

Map My Ride

TrainerRoad

For instance, the app AllTrails shows a variety of trails local to you. People also rate the trail based on its enjoyability and leave reviews, so you’re never taken by surprise.

Fly a Kite

We still love recommending outdoor activities, since the majority of your child’s time during the pandemic and the school year was probably spent inside in front of a computer. Being outdoors helps them have a fun connection with nature, and it also gives them plenty of vitamin D that keeps them healthy and happy.

Flying a kite is a whimsical and delightful activity for both adults and children. One of the best parts about kite flying is you can make a day of it by packing a picnic and choosing a local park or beach that you love. If you don’t have a kite, we also recommend heading to any local store that carries them and choosing one with your child.

They’ll be delighted in seeing their favorite animal, object, or cartoon character floating and billowing in the sky!

Playing With Chalk

Last but not least, playing with chalk in the driveway is a tried and true method for keeping your child busy. Even better, you can also invite their friends. In order to keep them engaged, pretend you’re holding a chalk art show with everyone and see what they create.

Then, you can be a judge of their work by giving them constructive criticism afterward. Not only will your child be encouraged to be creative, but if you’re a fan of art, they’ll also learn some fundamentals at the same time. Remember to encourage them and keep them motivated by pointing out specific techniques they did well, such as the colors they used or the shapes they formed.

You can also create “rainbow water” with chalk by teaching your children the colors of the rainbow. Have them color on thick layers of the rainbow right next to each other on the driveway. Once they’re finished, take a bucket of water and gently empty it at the end of one color.

You’ll be delighted to find that rainbow water forms because of the thick application of chalk. Once you do this, you’ll find that your children will start wanting to try different combinations of colors and shapes for different effects!

Outdoor Summer Activities for Kids: Doing Something New

Fun family activities can be hard to come by if you feel as if all of your options are limited, and you want to remain cautious. For instance, the parks that you usually take your children may look overrun by people or children who may not be vaccinated.

Even worse, your children may be feeling left out if they’re missing birthdays or other indoor events.

However, there are plenty of activities you can do in the meantime in order to keep your child happy and engaged with the world. Outdoor summer activities for kids such as paintball, kite flying, and bike riding all give them great exercise and teach them new skills.

Playing with chalk may be something you thought of before, but try looking up new activities that are similar to the “rainbow water” effect we described above.

