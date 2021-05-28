5 Tips for Finding a Lawyer for Your Personal Injury Claim

If you’ve been seriously injured in an accident, there are several obstacles you need to think about moving forward. For example, you’ll have emergency hospital bills, as well as ongoing medical expenses. You might also miss out on wages from your work if it takes a while for you to recover.

On top of all of this, there is pain, suffering, and emotional trauma. Should you have to pay for all of these expenses? Shouldn’t you be compensated for what you went through?

If the accident was someone else’s fault, the answer is yes. Finding a lawyer who handles personal injury cases should be the very next thing you do.

Get Recommendations

First, talk to other people who have been involved in personal injury cases in the past. It could be a family member, a close friend, or even a co-worker.

Ask them questions about their case and find out what lawyer or law firm they used. Do they have recommendations for a personal injury attorney? Were they satisfied with how their case was handled and the resulting settlement?

Find Online Reviews

If you don’t know anyone who has dealt with a personal injury case before, take your search online. Google personal injury lawyers in your area to find a list of your options. However, remember that you don’t absolutely need to hire locally.

Log onto their websites to find client reviews and testimonials from their previous cases. Do they come highly recommended by the majority of their clients? Do they seem personable, professional, and competent based on the reviews?

Looking at customer reviews is one of the best tips for finding a lawyer.

Consider Personal Injury Case Experience

The next step of the hiring process is to sit down with the various attorneys on your list for a free case evaluation. You should use this time to ask as many questions as possible about your case. This will help you understand more about the validity of your case and your potential winnings.

Just as importantly, use this time to evaluate the personal injury lawyer’s demeanor. Are they kind and courteous? Do they seem genuinely invested in your case?

Ask About Case Load and Accessibility

Before hiring a lawyer, it’s important to ask about their availability. For example, most types of lawyers juggle dozens of cases at one time, as cases tend to take several months to settle or try.

However, you must ensure your personal injury attorney isn’t adding you to a long list of clients they don’t have enough time for. Ask how many other cases they have and how accessible they are. How long will it take for them to get back to you if they miss your call or a message?

Find Out About Legal Fees

Finally, you need to learn about your potential legal fees. How much is your personal injury lawyer going to charge you? This is a fundamental part of finding a lawyer.

Most personal injury attorneys charge a contingent fee based on the outcome of your case. You agree to pay them a percentage of your winnings. If the case is unsuccessful, the lawyer doesn’t charge you anything.

Need Help Finding a Lawyer?

If you’re looking for a lawyer, take your time to find the best one for your case. Follow the tips for finding a lawyer listed in this article to make the best choice. You deserve to be compensated for your injuries and the right lawyer can maximize your earnings.

