Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit a new junior tennis programme

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were today given a first-hand introduction to a junior tennis programme that will help more children enjoy the benefits of playing and staying in tennis.

The Duke and Duchess were visiting Edinburgh Leisure’s Craiglockhart Tennis Centre to learn more about the new programme and take part in a series of LTA Youth drills with local children.

The Duke and Duchess went on court to join children from Canal View Primary School, Edinburgh, and try their hand at three fun games that help teach progressive skills for tennis as well as for other sports.

Firstly they did a hopscotch warm-up, before picking up a racket and ball to play floor tennis against a partner.

The Royal couple competed with the children to see who could keep rallies going the longest.

Finally Their Royal Highnesses each captained a team of children in an epic game of ‘team cones’ with each child playing a mini-match against the others to secure a point for their team.

Graham Watson, Chair, Tennis Scotland, and Blane Dodds, Chief Executive, Tennis Scotland, explained the implementation of the programme in Scotland and the opportunity for parents to book courses locally.

Before leaving all the children present were given LTA Youth rackets to inspire them on their journey to becoming young tennis players.

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said: “It was great to be able to show Their Royal Highnesses our new junior tennis programme first hand.

“LTA Youth is designed to be fun, inclusive and competitive and help children enjoy tennis whatever their age. Courses across the country can be booked via the LTA website.”