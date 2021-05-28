Is SEO a Shrewd Investment?

SEO is an abbreviation for search engine optimization, which in layman’s terms can be defined as: ranking a website in Google.

Once a website is ranked in Google and generates significant volumes of traffic, it has an array of options of how to make money, including: affiliate marketing, display ads, selling ebooks, physical products and more.

But, how difficult is it to rank a website in Google in 2021, and is SEO a good investment?

Erny Peibst, entrepreneur and SEO expert says: “SEO is becoming increasingly difficult each year, unless you are a big brand. Google is really separating the big fish from the little ones in the SEO pond; so unless you’ve got an elite SEO on your team who can do some exceptional work for you; or you have a lot of money to pump into a project; it’s going to be an uphill battle”.

Despite warning investors of potential difficulties, Erny has had success investing in SEO, pumping $12k into his latest website project (insidebodybuilding.com); which is currently valued at approximately $500,000.

Peibst adds: “But if you can make it work by having SEO(s) on your team that keep up with the recent Google updates, and continually adapt their strategies — it can be a goldmine of an investment. It all comes down to the IQ of the SEO team”.

One of the most attractive incentives for those investing in SEO is when selling a website.

Websites listed on brokers such as Empireflippers.com often fetch 30-40x their monthly net profit.

Thus, if a website has made $10,000 per month on average over the last 12 months, this could comfortably sell for $300,000-$400,000.

However, SEO often requires patience, Peibst says: “3 years ago you could publish a piece of content and have it ranking number one in Google overnight. However, now you may have to wait several months before it even appears on page one”.

For less patient investors wanting to take less risk financially, there is a faster method of SEO, which involves paying premium websites or magazines (that already have great ranking power in Google) to post ‘sponsored content’ on your behalf.

Sponsored content are articles that essentially are permanent ads, containing your affiliate links for readers to buy.

Affiliate marketing is when a person promotes something in exchange for a percentage of a sale. Thus, when website visitors click on an affiliate link and buy from the merchant website; a commission will be issued out to the affiliate.

Erny says even a small investment of $400 can quickly turn into several hundreds or thousands of dollars each month with this SEO strategy of paying premium publications.

However, investors should also realise that articles published on such publications will still need to be written well, for the correct keywords to rank on page one.

Also you will not be able to sell a website with this latter method, as you will be advertising on someone else’s platform. However, for a quick ROI, this can be a winner when executed well.