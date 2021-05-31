Best Home Theater Systems in 2021

Nowadays, a lot of people want to improve the sound quality of their TV and their own overall watching experience in their homes. Though many think they need an amplifier and better speakers to achieve this, there is actually an all-encompassing solution. Namely, the best home theater systems can give you the best audio experience without a complicated setup.

Below, we will give you a list of the best home theater systems currently on the market. Stay tuned to find out which one suits your needs and budget best.

What Are the Best Home Theatre Systems?

This Japanese company began producing top-quality sound systems in 2016. Their newest and most modern model is the 9.2.4 system, and its main advantage is the number of speakers. It comes with the main 45-inch soundboard, two rear and two side surround speakers, as well as two wireless subwoofers.

If you want to get a fantastic audio experience, then this system is the one for you. Of course, you need to think about the size of your room and whether you can really fit two subwoofers in it. If not, a smaller model might be a better idea. This option is also quite pricey.

This system contains two parts: a surround sound speaker system and an AV receiver. The Polk model is somewhere in the middle, both in quality and in pricing. Thus, you can find cheaper options, but you can also find more expensive ones.

The AV receiver provides you with six HDMI inputs and two outputs, which is more than what most systems offer. The speakers are fantastic, and the greatest thing of all is that you can always upgrade them with time. So, this model is an excellent choice if you want a great home theater system without spending too much all at once.

This model has a good quality, great price, and it can fit into any room, no matter how small. It has a front right, front left, and a center speaker. Together, they will bring the sound from movies and TV shows to your living room flawlessly.

Before you opt for this system, you need to ensure that your TV is able to output 5.1 Dolby Digital from the optical output. If the answer is yes, you will be good to go. Another great thing is that you can upgrade these speakers as well. With time, you can build a truly admirable sound system.

If you are looking for the best wireless surround sound home theater systems, this should be your first stop. This system uses WiSA technology, meaning that it is perfect for home theater systems.

The speakers are tall and thin and will give any room a sophisticated look. They are discreet enough not to take over the room, but they will also give you excellent sound. The amount of connections available is decent and will be enough for most people unless you want to game. In that case, one of the models above might be a better pick.

Final Thoughts

As you have read, there are many factors to consider when searching for the best home theater systems. You need to check out their price, surround sound quality, number of speakers, and aesthetics.

Our list is a great place to start your journey to finding the best system for you. Of course, you should also explore even further and check out even more models. The best home theater systems are waiting for you!