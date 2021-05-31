SCOTS have been left fuming after an influx of visitors have left roads in chaos at a local beauty spot.

Claire Whitton captured floods of tourists blocking the roads around the Silver Sands of Morar beaches in the Highlands over the bank holiday weekend.

The 43-year-old NHS care worker, who lives in nearby Mallaig, filmed cars trying to pass various winding roads in the area whilst many are filled with parked cars.

Dozens of parked cars and motor homes are shown on both sides of the road – making it difficult for vehicles to pass through.

The road is also popular amongst cyclists who are also shown passing through the middle of the road.

The chaotic scenes would severely impact emergency services, such as ambulances or fire engines, passing through if necessary.

As lockdown restrictions ease, Scots are now allowed to travel across the country with many heading up to the picturesque settings across the country.

Speaking today, Claire said: “I stay along the road towards Camusdarach Beach. To be honest it’s been like this for years but since lockdown last year it has just exploded.

“There are signs saying no stopping and some bollards have been put up outside the car park but they just park in between. Last year was unreal.

“Police put cones out but folk just moved them and because the police were so stretched they weren’t here. There was a biker cop sent up here but it was way too much for him.

“People just say they have been drinking so then they can’t be made to move.

“A tow truck did actually at one point remove a vehicle.

“Apparently the Highland Council won’t put double yellow lines there because the police can’t be around enough to enforce it. It’s just awful and this is only the start.

“An ambulance wouldn’t have got through there and not a hope of a fire engine.

“There is a real fear here from people that live along the road that if there is an emergency what the hell will happen?”

“There is absolutely more people coming. It started last year even before the lockdown was lifted as they had to open toilets.

“It’s all tourists. Maybe folk that would normally go abroad and can’t.”

Claire posted the clip onto Facebook yesterday, writing: “101 informed. Honest to f***, it just blows my mind.”

The post has already had more than 300 likes and 200 shares.

Dozens of fuming locals took to the post to hit out at the visitors.

Steven Brown said: “What a shower of a********.”

Janette McMinn wrote: “Why are so many people so lacking in common sense! Selfish idiots.”

Kenny Merrilees said: “Past about an hour ago and it was horrendous!

“The whole road should be double yellow lines, end of! Councillors that refused to do it because it would stop tourists coming should hang their heads in shame!”

Samantha O’Flanagan added: “That’s shocking, that’s an accident waiting to happen.

“And think of the additional time added on to the fire engine or ambulance if they got stuck trying to get through there on route to a shout (if they could even get through there at all).