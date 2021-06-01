Aldi customers in stitches over chicken “trying to keep her modesty”

ALDI customers have been left in stitches after a shopper captured an image of her roast chicken “trying to keep her modesty.”

Diane Robson shared a hilarious image on Facebook on Sunday showing her Aldi chicken with its legs positioned inwards while laying in a roasting tin.

The 57-year-old, from Weymouth, Dorset, was left in stitches when she spotted the poultry in the unusual position as she was cooking a Sunday roast.

Diane later posted the image into a Facebook group for Aldi customers – leaving social media users in hysterics.

The hilarious snap shows the bird freshly roasted out of the oven, dripping in juices with “her legs” crossed together.

The chicken’s wings appear to be raised and directed inwards.

Diane captioned the post: “When your chicken looks like she’s never had sex!

I can’t get the stuffing in! Aldi Spatchcock Chicken – we have been laughing so much – it’s the right hand”

The post has already gained over 1,300 likes and more than 200 comments since yesterday.

One user said: “Posh bird hahah.”

Another added: “She’s trying to keep her modesty, don’t you know.”

While one said: “That’s made my day, you’ve made a 73-year-young lady laugh. Thank you!”

Another member of the group added: “Me after having two kids and my partner gets close to me.”

While one user hilariously said: “Looks like me in the pool in Benidorm.”

Speaking today Diane said: “We got the chicken out and my husband commented on ‘her’ right hand.

“We both then started to assume gender and perhaps she was shy! The rest is history.

“I think the fact it looked like her ‘knees’ were together helped the story along!”