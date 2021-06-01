A UK-wide IT Managed Services Provider today announced a fresh new look to its branding to better reflect the company’s values as an employee-owned business.

Network ROI believe the logo fits their growing range of IT, communications, and cybersecurity services which have been realigned to better for the needs of their client base.

Their new tagline says: “Together, we get IT”.

Keith Bevan, CEO AT Network ROI said: “As we come out of the pandemic organisations need a company they can not only turn to for advice as they adapt their business models, but they need an IT services provider that can help them plan for future growth and enable them to transform their operations.

“Typically, small and medium sized organisations often lack the in-house skills to navigate this complexity.

“Our vision is to partner with organisations in getting a greater return on investment (ROI) and it starts with rethinking their strategic goals, that’s where we come in, helping them to plan out their bounce back strategies with confidence.”

Network ROI’s new brand assets include new icons for our core services, with simple bold graphics to convey multifaceted solutions in an understandable way.

The rebranding includes a new logo, refreshed brand colours, and a new tagline “Together, we get IT” dually reflecting their employee ownership togetherness and technical expertise.

Network ROI has further plans to redevelop its website and build its portfolio of client case studies.