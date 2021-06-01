The heatwave in Glasgow is to continue until Monday

AS THE temperature in Glasgow soars, many locals have flocked to beauty spots across the city to enjoy some fun in the sun.

With highs of 25 degrees and lows of 18 degrees, it is fair to say many Glaswegians are taking full advantage of the current heatwave.

Some have fled to the beer garden, many to parks and others to Glasgow Botanic Garden, the streets are packed with people looking to soak up the sun.

According to the Met Office, tomorrow’s weather will be similar, but unfortunately not as hot, with highs of 22 degrees.

The rest of the week is to be hot, with the temperature staying above 17 degrees until next Monday.