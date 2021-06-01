The heatwave in Glasgow is to continue until Monday

By
Shannon Milmine
-
0
35

AS THE temperature in Glasgow soars, many locals have flocked to beauty spots across the city to enjoy some fun in the sun.

With highs of 25 degrees and lows of 18 degrees, it is fair to say many Glaswegians are taking full advantage of the current heatwave.

Some have fled to the beer garden, many to parks and others to Glasgow Botanic Garden, the streets are packed with people looking to soak up the sun.

Glaswegians flock to the city's Kelvingrove park in the west end - Scottish News
Photo by Shannon Milmine
Locals soaking up the sun in Kelvingrove Park
Many Glaswegians have went to take full advantage of the beer garden during the heatwave - Scottish News
Photo by Shannon Milmine
Many Glaswegians have taken full advantage of the beer gardens in Ashton Lane during the heatwave 
The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow are busy as the temperature rises - Scottish News
Photo by Shannon Milmine
The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow is busy as the temperature rises

According to the Met Office, tomorrow’s weather will be similar, but unfortunately not as hot, with highs of 22 degrees.

Beauty spot in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow - Scottish News
Photo by Shannon Milmine
Beauty spot in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow.
Sun is shining on the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow - Scottish news
Photo by Shannon Milmine
Sun is shining on the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow.
The sun beats down on Glasgow today - Scottish News
Photo by Shannon Milmine
The sun beats down on Glasgow today

The rest of the week is to be hot, with the temperature staying above 17 degrees until next Monday.

