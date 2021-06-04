A LEADING property developer has brought forward a housing scheme that is set to be a “green technology” leader.

Edinburgh-based Teague Homes (UK) Limited is bringing forward 96 homes on Salamander Place, in phase 6 of the company’s Ropeworks scheme, totalling 667 homes.

The company’s Buildings Energy Strategy is aiming for a net-zero carbon development.

Using renewable technologies results in a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 42.55% compared to a baseline building under current regulations.

A key priority for the Council is that buildings must reduce their carbon emissions, both through their design and use of low and zero-carbon generating technologies, helping deliver the Council’s target to be net zero carbon by 2030, 15 years ahead of the national Scottish target.

Heating and domestic hot water at the Ropeworks development will be provided by air source heat pumps, where heat is extracted directly from the outside air and transferred to water and air inside the building.

Roof-mounted solar panels will generate electricity on-site, which can feed the electrical demand of the heat pumps and/or electric charging points.

Battery storage can also be integrated into the system to store any excess power generated to ensure no wastage and maximise system efficiency.

Material selection is a key consideration, with the use of cross-laminated timber being a material with a much lower carbon footprint when compared with steel and concrete construction.

Electric charging points will be available and bike storage requirements have also been increased from previous proposals, adding in electric charging for bikes.

This process will minimise living cost for occupants, while still creating great family homes for the people of Edinburgh.

Daryl Teague from Teague Homes commented: “Through delivering a net zero carbon development using low and zero carbon technologies, this development, if approved, will not only assist in tackling climate change, but also minimise living costs.

“The integration of various renewable technologies into the proposed development’s design will make this development a green technology leader, removing the requirement for fossil fuels and supporting City of Edinburgh Council achieving next zero carbon by 2030.”