Student praised for his “too accurate” impression of British adverts

A STUDENT has been praised for his “too accurate” impression of how British adverts sound.

Finlay Christie, a student from London, filmed a video poking fun at “bleak British ads” that address Brits “like babies” or celebrate great British heroes.

In the video the 21-year-old can be heard talking in the familiar British accent saying: “Here’s one for the dreamers.

“The coffee creamers.

“The taxi drivers and exam revisers.

“For the good times, the bad times.

“The don’t tell dad times!

“For all the zeroes and NHS heroes, Britain, here’s one for you.

“That’s why we’re giving 1% off all mattress orders over a million pounds.

“Come on Britain.

“Let’s get you into bed.”

Finlay posted the video to TikTok yesterday, writing: “If I see one more ad like this.”

The video has now collected over 500,000 likes and 14,000 comments from TikTok users who were impressed by the impression.

@Otter wrote: “I’ve never realised it but actually… Yeah there are so many ads like this.”

@TartanAr5H013 said: “It’s too accurate.”

@Kate replied: “No, this is too accurate.”

@Real life minecraft zombie commented: “Help, it’s so accurate, the voice and tone, please.”

Speaking today Finlay said: “I was talking to some friends in my group chat about bleak British ads that address ‘Britain’ like a little baby or celebrate ‘great British heroes’.

“Or make out that a piece of toast or a block of cheese makes life worth living.

“They always rhyme and have weird hyphenated phrases.

“My dad had also mentioned it once, he’s in advertising.

“He said apparently they had to ban ‘here’s to the…’ and ‘imagine a world’ at the start of ads because it had become so cliché.”